STANTON - The Maskenthine Composite Cycling Team is hosting an event at the Maskenthine Recreation area this weekend to encourage more kids to try out mountain biking and tell parents and students about the team.

Head Coach Jason Tollefson says the event will also be used to show Omaha and Lincoln student athletes and coaches a future race venue.

Tollefson says there’s nearly seven miles of single track, mountain bike trail and it’s great for beginner riders.

"There are sections that can challenge even the most advanced riders if they want that. There are what we call "features" added in, but they're all optional. A feature is something like an elevated obstacle you have to ride up and over like a teeter totter."

Tollefson says there will also be a food truck, bike games, a skills clinic, and prize raffles.

He says you need to bring your bicycle, helmet, close-toed shoes and a water bottle.

It’s set for Sunday from noon to 3.

