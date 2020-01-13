NORFOLK - Managing and getting the most out of your assets will be highlighted during the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show this week.
Mark Stock with Big Iron says there are several different assets you have in your farm operation.
"One of those assets is your machine and your equipment. There was a study done back a few years ago that (said) your typical operation had over $170,000 worth of machinery that hadn't been used in two full seasons. All of those dollars sitting around you could convert into cash or into other equipment that you'd actually be utilizing."
Stock says land leases will also be a topic of discussion and taking emotion out of the landlord/tenant relationship. The session is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday January 15th.
The 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For more information go to NebraskaFarmShow.com.