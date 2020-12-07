OMAHA - Are you plagued by robocalls? If you so, then a special webinar this week is for you.
The Better Business Bureau is set to host a free webinar Tuesday to share what can be done to disconnect robocalls.
Jeff Niebaum says you’ll learn about the psychology, technology, legality, controversy and feasibility of stopping these calls.
"As we all know there is a 'Do Not Call' list, but as we also know scammers don't follow any laws and so we look to tackle how to best deal with robocalls during this webinar. As we always says at the Better Business Bureau education is everyone's best defense when it comes to scams and robocalls."
Niebaum says a number of national experts will share their insight as well.
It’s set for Tuesday from 11 to noon. You’re asked to preregister by going to BBB.org.