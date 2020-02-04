Cover Crops

NORFOLK - The annual no-till, cover crops, and planned grazing workshop is set for next week in Norfolk.

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District along with the Natural Resources Conservation has a full day of programs planned.

Jeremy Milander with the Lower Elkhorn NRD says three educators will be on hand to speak.

"We've got Justin McMechan with the University of Nebraska talking about integrating cover crops into integrated pest management plans. We've also got Dale Strickler from Green Cover Seed talking about "Getting out of the Spinning Hamster Cage" so he'll be getting at building soil health with cover crops."

Milander says also Lance Gunderson, President and Owner of Regen Ag Lab will speak about new soil health tests and how to integrate them into your soil fertility plan.

It’s set for Wednesday February 12th 9 to 3:30 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.

To reserve your spot call the Lower Elkhorn NRD office at (402) 371-7313 by the end of Tuesday.

