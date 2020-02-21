NORFOLK - February’s installment of the Cabin Fever Speaker Series is set for Saturday at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Manager Jo Cox says guests will learn about birds in your backyard as well birds of prey.
Cox says students from the Alternatives for Success program at Norfolk High School will be around to help guests learn about birds.
She says Fontenelle Forest will present a live owl, hawk, and a falcon and provide an up close experience to see how these bird adapt and function.
The activities are set for Saturday afternoon beginning at noon at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.