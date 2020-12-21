LEAD put on pause

LINCOLN - Adjusting to the pandemic and protocols has meant the Nebraska LEAD program had to take a pause this past summer.
The Nebraska LEAD Program is a two-year agricultural leadership development program designed to develop the future problem solvers, decision makers, and spoke persons for Nebraska agriculture.
Director Dr. Terry Hejny says the pause has delayed programming for LEAD classes 39 and 40.
"We do hope to resume in the fall of 2021. (In this pause year) we are going to enhance our program curriculum to ensure sustainability. We are going to develop new things to meet more leaders where they are in their journey, and we're going to work closely with our league of alumni association to facilitate additional alumni engagements."
Hejny says they also hope the application process can remain normal next fall as well.
For more information on the program go to Lead.Unl.Edu.