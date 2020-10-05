Omaha Lawsuits

Omaha police arrest a woman for sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. People were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. 

 (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses Omaha police of using excessive force when they responded to protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Nebraska's largest city earlier this year with pepper balls and mass arrests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska said Monday it would file a federal lawsuit challenging police tactics.

City officials didn't immediately respond Monday but previously, they have defended the arrests made during protests because police believed the gatherings had the potential to become violent and in some cases violence had already broken out.

At one protest in July more than 100 people were arrested but most of the charges were later dismissed.

