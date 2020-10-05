Fortenberry file photo, NDN

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A pair of lawmakers from Maine and Nebraska wants to expand processing capacity for smaller producers of meat and poultry.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska say the Strengthening Local Processing Act would help smaller facilities expand to meet demand and adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

They say the proposal would increase the federal share of costs for state inspection from 50% to 65% to encourage more states to operate state inspection programs.

The lawmakers say the proposal is also designed to authorize grants for small facilities and others for activities related to coronavirus recovery.

Tags

In other news

United Way supports Meals on Wheels

United Way supports Meals on Wheels

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way provides a helping hand to 23 area non-profit agencies that provide vitally needed services for Northeast Nebraskans.

Political group that got money from utility coop scrutinized

Political group that got money from utility coop scrutinized

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A political action committee that supports candidates for the Nebraska Public Power District’s board is being scrutinized because it received a start-up loan from a group backed by several rural public power districts.Several ratepayers and two NPPD board members have qu…

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Oct. 3, 2020

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Oct. 3, 2020

NORFOLK - From a groundbreaking ceremony for a new business park to the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's this weekend, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 3, 2020.