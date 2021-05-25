LINCOLN - Over 70 bills were passed into law last week in the Nebraska Legislature and it was announced the session will end early this year on Thursday, rather than June 10th.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said they’re ending early, because the Legislature will need to meet in a special session this fall to redraw the governmental district boundary lines.
Gragert said one of the bills passed this past week was LB 644.
"LB 644 requires counties, cities, school districts, and community colleges to send a brightly colored postcard to affected property taxpayers notifying them of a joint public hearing if they propose to increase their property tax request by more than the allowable growth percentage. The allowable growth percentage is set at 2% plus real growth."
A couple of others passed include LB 387 that will exempt 100 percent of military retirement from state income taxes and LB 388 which will issue $20 million in grants annually to increase access to high speed broadband across the state.
For a full list of approved bills visit NebraskaLegislature.Gov.