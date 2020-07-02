LINCOLN - The 2020 Nebraska Legislative Session is set to resume this month after taking a break due to COVID-19.
The Platte Institute hosted a webinar Wednesday to discuss lawmakers’ return.
Speaker Jim Scheer was a guest on the panel and says the biggest change will be physically how things are set up with safety and hygiene protocols in place.
Scheer says there shouldn’t be much change to the bills debated.
"The prioritized bills to me are still my priority. We still have, I think probably 15 or so bills that are prioritized, and that are still in committee. Some of those will come out and we'll be looking at those. My intention is still to try to get every bill that is prioritized, that is out of committee it's time on the floor. I don't guarantee passage of anything. That's not my job."
Scheer says from talks he’s been part of there isn’t consensus at this point on property tax relief or business incentive legislation.
He says change is the issue.
"That's not just isolated to a property tax bill or an incentive bill, most bills are changing something. And the big discussion usually ends up being 'Is the change worthwhile?' There are more larger or radical changes to some of the contents of how we do business in a state either from an incentive package basis, or school funding and property tax relief basis."
Day 44 of the 60 day session kicks off July 20th.