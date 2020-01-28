LINCOLN - The Nebraska Legislative session is in full swing as around 500 new bills were introduced during the first ten days of the session.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says he introduced five this year, and the first three will have public hearings this week before the Natural Resources Committee and the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
"LB 769 requires that each member of the Natural Resources Commission be a resident of the State of Nebraska. LB 770 would provide a free park permit to disabled veterans. LB 771 expands current law, which allows owners of passenger vehicles to purchase a decal in lieu of a front license plate if the vehicle does not have a front license plate bracket, to also apply to pickups."
Gragert says his other bills include LB 995, which proposes to appropriate $150,000 for the Legal Education for Public Service and Rural Practice Loan Repayment Assistance Aid, so that funding can continue for this loan repayment assistance program, in an effort to encourage lawyers to seek employment in rural communities or by working for Legal Aid.
He adds the other is LB 1108 which updates the unclaimed property statutes in an effort to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners in a timelier manner.