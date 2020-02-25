LINCOLN - With the Nebraska legislative session just about half way over, lawmakers are staying busy with debate over priority bills.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton says three pieces of legislation designated as a priority relate to property tax relief.
"LB 974, introduced by the Revenue Committee, would lower the valuation of property and add a foundation factor to the school finance formula. LB 1073, introduced by Bennington Senator Wendy DeBoer, would lower the valuation of agricultural land, as well as decrease the local effort rate and add basic funding aid to the school funding formula."
Gragert says also Legislative Resolution 300, introduced by Bayard Senator Steve Erdman would prohibit all forms of taxation other than a consumption tax, which would apply to all new goods and services.
He says of the three pieces of legislation only LB 974 has been advanced to the floor.
Gragert adds his priority bill LB 770, which allows disabled veterans to qualify for a free lifetime park permit was given second round approval this past week and is now ready for final reading.
As the Legislature discusses priority bills, Gragert encourages you to inform him of your opinion and he can be reached at (402) 471-2801.