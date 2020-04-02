OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state senator whose Omaha law practice often takes him into the Douglas County Courthouse wants it closed, citing the COVID-19 diagnosis of a prosecuting attorney.
The more than 50 people the prosecutor recently had close contact with at the courthouse now are supposed to isolate themselves for two weeks.
State Sen. Justin Wayne said legal hearings can still be held by phone or videoconferencing.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican issued an order last month requiring all courts to remain open. State court administrator Corey Steel says local officials control whether courthouses remain open.