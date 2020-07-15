NSP Truck
Photo Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol

NORFOLK - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are taking part in “Operation Safe Driver Week” this week.

Sergeant Eric Pfeifer says it’s organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and runs through Saturday.

"The main initiative is to focus on speeding. We have seen an increase throughout Nebraska and throughout the country actually. So that is what we are focusing on nationally, here in Nebraska, and in Northeast Nebraska."

Since the first directed health measures were issued in mid-March, Nebraska State Troopers have issued 387 speeding citations for drivers traveling faster than 100 miles per hour, an average of more than three per day.

Sergeant Pfeifer was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.

