NORFOLK - The 4th annual Latino Youth Summit hosted by Northeast Community College and the Nebraska Public Power District is set for Friday, but this year it will be virtual.
Chair of the Nebraska Latino American Commission Yesenia Peck says Latino youth from schools across Northeast Nebraska and even into Iowa will be able to learn more about higher education opportunities.
Peck says the keynote speaker is Juan Cangas.
"He's a Latino leader in Omaha and also a nationally known youth motivational speaker. He will share with the youth what he's experienced and what the barriers and challenges he had to overcome to have his career."
Peck says there will be a few other speakers as well as a panel discussion.
She says scholarships will be given out to ten seniors who register for and attend the event and enroll at Northeast in the future.
If you want more information or to attend contact the college.