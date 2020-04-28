LINCOLN - Swimming pools across Nebraska typically open a few days before Memorial Day weekend, but that may not happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave Bos, Loss control Manager for the League Association of Risk Management says under current circumstances, they’re recommending pools not open.
Bos says it’s virtually impossible to social distance at pools.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that with properly treated pool water, there is no evidence that the virus would live in it. The concerns would be with the shower houses, the chairs, and surfaces around the pool."
Bos says circumstances could change and pools could re-open later in the summer but for now, elected and appointment officials in various towns will have a hard decision to make on whether or not to keep pools closed.