STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a large underage drinking party early Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, deputies received a call of the party at a residence on Market Place in Woodland Park.
During that investigation 24 minors between the ages of 13 and 20 were cited for alcohol violations and one of those minors, a 15-year-old female was arrested for third degree assault on a police officer after striking him in the face.
Unger says a second highly intoxicated female was arrested for obstructing/resisting a police officer. Two minors were also transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Woodland Park rescue for injuries they received while breaking out a basement window attempting to flee the residence.
During the investigation numerous youth became unruly and uncooperative and assistance was requested from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.
A large quantity of consumed and unconsumed alcoholic beverages were seized.
Four windows were damaged in the basement area of the residence as youth tried to flee as well.