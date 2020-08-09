Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a large underage drinking party early Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, deputies received a call of the party at a residence on Market Place in Woodland Park.

During that investigation 24 minors between the ages of 13 and 20 were cited for alcohol violations and one of those minors, a 15-year-old female was arrested for third degree assault on a police officer after striking him in the face.

Unger says a second highly intoxicated female was arrested for obstructing/resisting a police officer. Two minors were also transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Woodland Park rescue for injuries they received while breaking out a basement window attempting to flee the residence.

During the investigation numerous youth became unruly and uncooperative and assistance was requested from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

A large quantity of consumed and unconsumed alcoholic beverages were seized.

Four windows were damaged in the basement area of the residence as youth tried to flee as well.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Aug. 8, 2020

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Aug. 8, 2020

NORFOLK - From the Norfolk City Council approving new housing, to the Zone's Rock the Block event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 8, 2020.