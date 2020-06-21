Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON - An underage party was busted outside of Stanton early Sunday morning.

According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, just after midnight they responded to a call for service of suspicious vehicles about nine miles Southeast of Stanton.

Upon arriving a large underage drinking party was discovered and a subsequent investigation resulted in more than 60 citations being issued for minor in possession/consumption of alcohol to youth between the ages of 16 and 20.

A large number of youth also fled the area and this resulted in more than 30 vehicles being impounded and towed from the scene. Three 16 gallon kegs and a large quantity of beer and other alcoholic beverages were also seized.

At least two vehicles drove off through farm fields and one was discovered later unattended after crashing onto a county road causing significant damage to that vehicle.

The host of the party, 18-year-old Isaak Wiese of rural Clarkson was cited for minor in possession/consumption, procuring alcohol for minors and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Twenty one-year-old Luiz Mayorga of Columbus has been arrested on similar charges.

Additional arrest are expected in the coming days as impounded vehicles are claimed and others that ran are identified.

