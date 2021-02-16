TEMPE, AZ - Results from a nationwide survey have been released regarding the impact COVID-19 has been having on Americans’ finances.
The survey was conducted by Freedom Debt Relief and Senior Director of Corporate Communications Michael Micheletti says many people experienced a lifetime of challenges within a single year.
Micheletti says 80 percent of respondents saw a significant increase in their healthcare costs and 36 percent says they’ve accumulated more medical debt since last year because they or someone in their household contracted COVID.
In regards to the stimulus funds people have gotten, he says quite a few don’t plan to spend it.
"While on the whole most Americans feel optimistic about the future, how they're behaving is a totally different story. Thirty eight percent of people saved the stimulus money sent to them, 32 percent used the money to pay down debt and 31 percent used the money to pay for everyday living expenses like food and transportation."
With tax season around the corner, 21 percent say it would be difficult to buy needed groceries and household goods if they receive their refund just two or three weeks later than usual.