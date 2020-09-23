NORFOLK - Numerous people were arrested at an underage drinking party in Norfolk early Wednesday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller, at about 1:30 Norfolk Police received a complaint of loud music and a large party at 1506 Valli Hi Road.
Norfolk Police arrived to find a large party with several people under 21 drinking alcohol. Officers cited a total of 17 people for minor in possession of alcohol. All were cited and released.
The following people were cited:
Cole Noecker, 18 years old from Hartington, NE
Matthew Wilson, 18 years old from Page, NE
Hunter Schock, 18 years old from Emerson, NE
Skyles Kinkaid, 18 years old from Hartington, NE
Samuel Margheim, 18 years old from Shickley, NE
Zachary Mosier, 19 years old from Strong, NE
Wyatt Jacobs, 19 years old from Wynot, NE
Halli Haskell, 18 years old from Ainsworth, NE
Libby Wells, 19 years old from Atkinson, NE
Leighann Miller, 19 years old from Newman Grove, NE
Michael Poese, 19 years old from O’Neill, NE
Anna Schaeufele, 18 years old from Omaha, NE
Taylor Peterson, 18 years old from Nebraska City, NE
Desiree Williams, 18 years old from Norfolk, NE
Abbigial Balfour, 18 years old from Nebraska City, NE
Jocelyn Rogers, 19 years old from Norfolk, NE
And a 17 year old female from Norfolk.
All reports will be forwarded to the Madison County Attorney for prosecution.