MADISON - Madison County has a large list of road projects it plans to address in its one and six year road plan.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday Road Superintendent Dick Johnson presented the projects in the plan as the commissioners are required to adopt it every year by March 1st.
Johnson said the one year projects are pretty aggressive.
"We've got 18 or 19 miles of asphalt overlays that we just bid and came in at about $5.4 million. We've got the north mile and a half of Hadar Road that is going to be concrete and you guys just approved authorizing bids for 838th Road bridge south of Battle Creek. We've also got CBMP projects and you just approved those."
Johnson said there are about eight to nine million dollars of work in the one year plan and $22 million in the six year plan.
The road plan was unanimously approved.