NORFOLK - A passenger of a vehicle was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Glenn Street as the vehicle did not have a front license plate.
The officer had contact with the driver and a front seat passenger, 31-year-old Roman Shank.
Shank had a backpack on the floor board in front of his seat, and the officer saw part of a large knife handle sticking out of the backpack.
A check of Shank’s record showed that he was prohibited from possessing such a weapon.
He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a baggie containing a white powdery residue from his pant pocket.
It tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.