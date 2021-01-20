Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A passenger of a vehicle was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted the stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Glenn Street as the vehicle did not have a front license plate.

The officer had contact with the driver and a front seat passenger, 31-year-old Roman Shank.

Shank had a backpack on the floor board in front of his seat, and the officer saw part of a large knife handle sticking out of the backpack.

A check of Shank’s record showed that he was prohibited from possessing such a weapon.

He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

In a subsequent search, officers recovered a baggie containing a white powdery residue from his pant pocket.

It tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

