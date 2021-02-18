NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council gave the nod to city staff to advertise for a concrete project.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members this is a substantial project.
"18th Street from Bel-Air Road to the north property line of Prospect Hill Cemetery. Hillview Drive from Sheridan Drive to approximately south of College View Drive. Woodcrest Street from Maple Avenue to Sycamore, and Taylor Avenue from 25th Street to Market Lane."
Rames said the plan would call to start with school critical roads first in the project.
Mayor Josh Moenning added it’s great to see the process kick off for this much needed road work.
The council voted unanimously to advertise for bids.