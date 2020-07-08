LINCOLN - If you want to keep your trees, shrubs, and flowers looking nice, make sure to do landscape scouting.
Nebraska Extension Educator John Fech says knowing what your plants look like when they’re healthy is the first step in preventing insect and disease pests.
Fech says after scouting for a while and doing your research, you’ll start to learn the normal and abnormal appearances of a particular plant like a turf grass plant, flower, or tree.
"In turf, one of the first things you want to look for are spots on the leaves. That almost always means there's some sort of disease or presence of one. It may not always be a damaging disease, but it's at least there. In addition to that, you want to look at the depth of the root system."
Fech says for flowers, know which ones you have and look for speckled marks or anything else abnormal and for trees, pay attention to hail damage and what insects are attached to them.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.Edu.