Lancaster County jail
Courtesy of: journalstar.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One of Nebraska’s largest county jails is locked down after an outbreak of the coronavirus among inmates, and a state prison inmate with the virus has died.

Lancaster County officials said Tuesday that their jail was locked down as a precaution after 12 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. All of the ill inmates are being treated in the jail’s infirmary and more testing is being done in the two housing units where they had been held.

Separately, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Tuesday that an inmate in his 70s died at a Lincoln hospital. The department said the inmate had COVID-19 and other underlying medical conditions.

Tags

In other news

ACLU agrees to drop lawsuit against Nebraska's prison system

ACLU agrees to drop lawsuit against Nebraska's prison system

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A civil liberties group is dropping its lawsuit accusing the Nebraska prison system of fostering inhumane conditions, but it says it will continue to fight against overcrowding and perpetual understaffing of the state’s lockups.

Senior citizens target of holiday scams

Senior citizens target of holiday scams

LINCOLN - You may get a scam phone call any day of the year, but with the holiday season here you’re encouraged to watch out for new scams and some specifically targeting senior citizens.