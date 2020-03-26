NORFOLK - An update has been provided on Norfolk’s first positive COVID-19 case.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, more testing is underway to determine where the woman may have acquired the infection—including potential analysis of the virus itself to determine the likelihood of whether the illness was acquired overseas.
The woman has not left her home since her symptoms began on March 18th. Two weeks prior to that, the woman had been participating in active monitoring with ELVPHD following her international travels.
This definitive testing process is underway because the incubation period from the international travel had lapsed two days before her symptoms began—making it more complex and unclear whether this exposure was travel-related with an extended incubation period.
Due to this very limited exposure, there were no immediate contacts identified outside of the household. The woman is self-isolating at home, and her family members are quarantined at this time according to recommendations.
More information will be released to the public when the laboratory testing process is complete.