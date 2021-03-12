NORFOLK - A Columbus woman has been recognized for her contributions to agriculture.
Lisa Kruger was honored as the AG-ceptional Woman of the Year at the 12th Annual Northeast Community College AG-ceptional Women’s Conference on Friday at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk. The announcement was made during a video tribute that was played during the opening session of the 12th annual conference. The video was sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America and produced by District 25 Productions.
The AG-ceptional Women’s Conference - northeast Nebraska’s premier event for women in agriculture - is typically held each November, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event that was originally scheduled last fall.
“Lisa is a very strong representative for women in agriculture,” said Corinne Morris, dean of Agriculture, Math and Science at Northeast. “She has demonstrated leadership and competency in every aspect of her agricultural life - from her early involvement in FFA and livestock judging to her current position as an accomplished cattle buyer for Cargill. Her commitment to excellence is evident through her dedication and service to her family operation, her community, her profession and the industry.”
Kruger is a graduate of Northeast Community College where she earned an Associate of Science degree in Livestock Production. She was also a member of the College’s Livestock judging team under Jerome Settles. Following her graduation, she worked at the Norfolk Sale Barn and later transferred to Texas A&M University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. She received a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship and was a member of the A&M’s Livestock judging team that earned the reserve national championship.