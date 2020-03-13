Know your digital footprint

Protect the Good Life
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has some tips to help you make sure your digital footprint is something you can be proud of.

Ryan Sothan says your digital footprint is the record of all your online activity. 

He says it includes your browsing history, social media activity, videos you’ve watched—essentially, anything on the Internet with your name on it.

"Your footprint can be searched, copied, forwarded, and viewed by anyone. It can make or break your image and reputation, opening doors of opportunity or perhaps closing them, forever."

Sothan says know how you appear online, and take steps to ensure high-quality, positive search results.

He adds the idea isn’t just to prevent bad or embarrassing mentions, but to fill in the good ones too.

