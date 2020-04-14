OMAHA - Many start to experience seasonal allergies this time of year, and some wonder if their symptoms are allergies or the coronavirus.
Dr. Jill Poole allergist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says 20 to 40-percent of Americans have seasonal allergy symptoms.
"Right now we're having the peak time for tree pollen here in Nebraska, where the tree pollen allergy is abundant. The symptoms we most commonly see are going to be itchiness and sneezing."
Poole says most people that have allergies last year will have them again this year.
She says if you have new symptoms like shortness of breath, dry cough, and a fever.