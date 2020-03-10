O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department is reiterating the importance of keeping your hands clean and distancing yourself from people which can help in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.
Director Roger Wiese says you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, cough and sneeze into your elbow, and clean frequently touches surfaces and objects.
Wiese says if you start to develop flu like symptoms or shortness of breath, give your health care provider a call.
"Number one, we don't want to stress the system too much and number two, we want to protect the staff as well as any other people that may be around. It's essential that you make a phone call in advance."
Wiese says if you’re out and about or at work and you start to feel bad, go home right away, don’t wait.
If you have any questions or concerns contact your local health department.