NORFOLK - The Norfolk Morning Kiwanis is hosting its last cookout of the year this weekend and all of the money raised will go to the Northeast Nebraska Down Syndrome Association.
One of the co-creators of it, Jodie Maas says the association was formed after she thought there was a need for more awareness of Down syndrome in the area.
Maas says they’ll use the money raised from the cookout to host their yearly buddy walks.
"We'll also use the money to get the word out about down syndrome. We provide educational materials to the hospital for people that have children with down syndrome and we'd like to provide even more materials if possible. We're also looking at doing some grants for kids."
The cookout is set for Saturday from 11 to 1:30 at Lou’s Thrifty-Way.
For more information about the association or if you would like to get involved, call Jodie at (402) 649-5677.