LINCOLN - A blood sucking insect typically found across the Southern United States called “kissing bug” was detected for the first time in Nebraska in 2020.
The insect is three quarters of an inch in length with a black body and dark orange spots.
Insect Diagnostician and Assistant Extension Educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dr. Kyle Koch says this bug isn’t something people should be overly concerned about.
"The risk with these is the potential for transmission of a parasite that causes Chagas Disease. While Chagas Disease can be very serious, transmission is extremely low which means the risk is low. It's not something people should be panicked about, but certainly aware of."
Koch says if you find the bug, collect it and contact the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Entomology.