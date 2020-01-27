NEST 529 College Savings Plan

OMAHA - Families can save for college for their children and grandchildren through NEST 529, a college savings program that allows tax-free investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals.

State Treasurer John Murante tells News Talk WJAG, kids with a plan can get some free money put in it by participating in a writing sweepstakes that’s now open.

Murante says all kids have to do is send a letter to the treasurer’s office about why they want to go to college.

"The exciting part about it is that any kid who takes first place gets $2,000 towards their college savings account. We'll have one first place winner for every congressional district, so three Nebraska kids will get $2,000. Whoever takes second gets $1,000 and whoever takes third gets $500."

Murante says the writing sweepstakes is a wonderful way to challenge students to focus on their goals, improve their writing skills, and learn the importance of saving for their education.

For more information visit NEST529Direct.Com.

