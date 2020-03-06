NORFOLK - If you want to see art from the next generation of artists head out to the Norfolk Arts Center this weekend.
Norfolk’s public, parochial, and home school students will have art for the public to view at the new exhibit.
Marketing and Membership Coordinator Elizabeth Meuret says the new exhibit is in collaboration with March being National Youth Art month.
"One of the people who is doing the last show in our gallery is a Norfolk grad so it's really cool to see that and then we have these young kids coming in and showing their art. We're so excited to give them this opportunity to show in a real gallery as that's not an opportunity a lot of kids get."
Meuret says you’ll be able to see everything from drawings and paintings to some 3D art.
A reception for the free exhibit is set for Saturday from 10 to 12.