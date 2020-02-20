Senator Lou Ann Linehan
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska senator who is leading the push to lower property taxes says she still hopes to reach a deal with opponents who are trying to derail the main proposal before lawmakers.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, said Thursday she will do whatever she can to find a fair agreement with K-12 public school officials who are lobbying against the measure.

Lawmakers debated the bill briefly on Thursday but passed over it without taking a vote.

To bring the bill to a vote, Linehan now has to show that she has support from at least 33 of the Legislature's 49 state senators.

It's not clear whether she has the votes.

