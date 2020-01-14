Property Taxes Nebraska
Grant Schulte

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A new proposal designed to lower property taxes while boosting aid for public schools has won public support from a majority of Nebraska lawmakers on a key legislative committee.

Six of the eight members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee stood in favor of the bill, which would reduce the percentage of property value that school districts can tax.

Schools that lose money would get compensated with an infusion of state aid to keep them whole, and smaller districts would see an increase.

Lawmakers haven't yet taken a formal vote on the legislation.

The committee plans to hold a public hearing on the measure on Jan. 22.

Tags

In other news

Weather service arranges meetings to discuss flood risk

Weather service arranges meetings to discuss flood risk

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service is scheduling meetings to share information about the potential for river flooding this winter and spring in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.The two areas were socked with record flooding late last winter and early spring. Weather service hy…

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday January 14

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday January 14

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.” 