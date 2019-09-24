Our only purpose in life is to make the world a better place.
This is why we have systems of government, ways to maintain security and rules to which we all agree to keep things fair.
Regardless of our core values, energy is the foundation of it all. Without it, literally nothing happens.
We all need at least 2000 calories per day just to stay alive or the energy equivalent of 5 ounces of crude oil.
Lighting, heating, cooling, transportation, the food we eat and materials to build anything uses about 20 million barrels of oil per day.
Most people don’t care where it comes from, but insist it be there on demand.
Our security is based on how well can defend against outside interruptions in energy with it easiest to defend those energy resources on American soil.
Technological has put this country in the most energy secure position since the dawn of the industrial revolution.
The recent attacks on Saudi oil refineries, took 6 million barrels per day of oil off line. It was barely noticed compared to the oil embargo of the 1970’s. Fracking and new pipelines gave us the energy independence we desperately needed to keep our economy going when world situations change, not requiring us to go to war for energy.
The drive for alternatives to replace fossil fuel is unrealistic and based entirely on the man-make global warming hoax.
I addressed this in Editorials #43, 62 and 100. The desire to be energy independent was gaining traction until the technology, they hoped would replace fossil fuel, found better ways to find more fossil fuel. Only 10% of the US energy supply comes from alternatives.
It is the least reliable, most expensive, difficult to store, short sighted approach to generating energy that demands it violate all the laws of physics and economics to provide it.
Thank goodness we have finally arrived at energy independence, but in spite of this good news, liberals continue to push for methods that are not sustainable, impractical, expensive and unreliable that is secretly anti-business, advancing population control, more government regulations and wealth redistribution all in an effort to establish a socialistic system of government that has never worked.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
