Conservative or liberal, Democrat or Republican, Secular or Non-Secular are all classifications of thought at opposite ends of a political spectrum.
Extreme positions must exist, just like we can’t know what is hot without knowing cold, up without knowing what is down or peace without knowing what war is.
These terms cannot exist isolation. They are all relative and comparative giving nuances and the frustrating “gray areas” in life. The differences are: one side of the debate is propaganda and the other side is news depending on your perspective
There are governments ranging from democracies to dictatorships and capitalism to socialism.
Bureaucracies are constructs by governments to achieve some sort of harmony with the main difference between them being the way they enforce non-compliance.
The most peaceful and sneaky way of enforcing non-compliance is by seducing people to follow.
This is “followship”, a made up word, where the blind lead the blind with everyone doing what has been done before to maintain funding, keep their job and get along without making waves. This not the “fellowship” we have in church.
It is no surprise the inefficiency and waste we see in government with this kind of incompetence? Their mantra is always: “we need to reach a consensus”.
They fund commissions and studies with “give away” programs that reinforces the symptoms they think is the problem with their only solution is to throw more money at it. They only repeat what has been done before, never solving any problem or they would be out of a job.
This is the classic definition of insanity: continue doing the same thing, expecting different results.
Conservative speakers are starting the discussions of which method is better. It is becoming more prevalent in the public forum, especially as this presidential campaign unfolds.
More people are questioning the false narrative and realize this “follow the leader” disease where the blind are leading the blind through political correctness, is spawning BLM, ANTIFA and the mindless civil unrest we see.
Those who oppose this mindless drivel base their beliefs on our core values, the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments. It enforces the requirements of being self-sufficient with personal responsibility.
It is organic and sustainable, explaining why conservatives are becoming a larger majority of the public airwaves. This explains the huge turnout at Trump rallies and the popularity of conservative speakers and conservative news outlets because it makes sense.
The liberal media and speakers cannot talk this way. They have no precedence of core values for their liberal points of view to make sense. Their topics can only be based on emotion, compassion, caring, sympathy and complaining with no action items.
They preach more education and money, while re-characterizing anything that exposes hypocrisy. They only want to stir emotions of unfairness, lies and hypocrisy by fanning class envy, discrimination and demanding the rich give their fair share, rejecting any concept of being self-sustaining or accepting of personal responsibility.
Regular reminders are important because we need them, like church, at least weekly to remember how to live our core values and not succumb to relinquishing our freedom in return for a government that wants to control our lives and how to think to stay in power.
Mike Huckabee and Dinesh D’Souza are coming to Nebraska in early October to reinforce this message of conservative values. The deep state hates these events as it undermines all their efforts to make Americans mindless, godless sheeple. Check my website for details.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*