This country has had political campaigns for its entire existence.
The election process requires each party to promote and encourage issues or candidates that generally agree upon a central objective.
The basic difference between the parties are those who prefer big government compared to those who prefer small government. Independents believe something in between and think the individual candidate is more important than the principles of any party.
That is a tough act and still have integrity. As Hamilton said: “If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.”
The lack of integrity, secularism and sad fact that is profitable to cheat, has resulted in elections becoming more divisive and dishonest.
Politicians are described as being in show business for ugly people and is no different than advertising, dressing up or putting on makeup to become more attractive.
We all want to be liked. It is the foundation of the “evolution of the species” and the basis for “chemistry between people” that enhances the chance of mating. Actually, it is no different than fighting a war.
The difference is this war is being fought by attrition and not by armed troops. The attrition approach is taking our constitutional rights a little at a time. It is like the frog in the gradually boiling pot, unable to jump out before being scalded to death.
It is an arms race where the weapon of choice is money. And as in any war, the amount spent fighting it is always slightly less than the amount that would be lost if not contested.
In this presidential campaign everything is at stake: Our capitalistic way of life, our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity, our security, our right to bear arms, our right to life, in short everything for which brave American soldiers died to preserve.
The opposition is fighting to protect the deep state where discrimination, bloated bureaucracies, unsustainable welfare programs, abortion, gender studies, revisionist history and control of education system that propagates these ideas, reside.
In Tom Brokaw’s book “The Greatest Generation” he pointed out what made this country great. It was the citizens who understood their responsibility and were prepared to die to fulfill that responsibility.
But the slippery slope of political correctness, self-indulgence, virtue signaling, class envy, indifference toward patriotism and lack of personal responsibility has destroyed any incentive to work toward that which made our country great by “The Greatest Generation”.
All we can do now is pray we elect a president who loves this country and everything it stands for.
That we elect a president that respects and love our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity which made this country the greatest on earth and pray the results will be accepted peacefully.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
