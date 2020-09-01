This Country just experienced two National Political Conventions.
The objective of both should have been exactly the same: to reinforce our American values that made this country great.
“We The People” are supposed to learn from these events in order to select the best people to run this country to do only three things: proved Infrastructure, Security and Laws that are fair.
There are many ways to skin a cat with some ways better than others. Both sides are absolutely convince their way to accomplish the same objectives of our government are the best.
But in looking at these different approaches, it is impossible to understand how an approach that has always resulted in disaster, could possibly work this time.
The security and infrastructure are easy to measure but does not happen by accident. We need guns to protect ourselves until the police arrive. We need the military to secure our borders along with roads, bridges and water ways to get energy and products to the citizens.
If anyone wants to defund police, cut military spending, open our borders, stop using fossil and nuclear energy to fuel our economy, can’t possibly think they are fulfilling the commitment that “We The People” have directed our government to provide.
The government has no obligation to provide happiness. But it must provide the security, infrastructure and laws so we CAN all “Pursue Happiness”…..nothing more!
Fairness is not subjective. It is simply the application of the golden rule. Our forefathers realize our human failings.
They knew “survival of the fittest” could get out of hand and be unsustainable in a democratic society that thrives on harmony and domestic tranquility. They realized that human nature will cheat if they think they can get away with it. Our forefathers built “One Nation under God with Liberty and Justice for All” on purpose, because of these human failings.
The operative word in that pledge is: “God”. When the nation has a moral compass, fairness is simple. Citizens will live by and be loyal to a higher being.
But citizens, in countries that have taken God and religion out of their system, will not follow laws out of loyalty to a government, but because they are forced to believe in a government that gives them everything. They also realize that government can also take everything away.
Clay Christensen a Harvard Business consultant said: “If you take away religion, you can’t hire enough police.”
The only thing campaigns should address is which party has demonstrated a better platform? Platforms of platitudes, complaints and give away programs that violates all our core values are unsustainable and always run out of rich people with money.
Platforms with methods and measurable targets, based on Judeo/Christian core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity proven to be far more reliable and are often self-funded.
The solution is not the government. It is each of us teaching and living the core values upon which our Constitution was founded. The failure of our public schools is our fault. Not enough parents are teaching personal responsibility, instilling these core values and insisting it be taught in our public schools.
The expectation that our politicians and society could be any better than the average citizen in that society is a myth. For society to be better is up to each of us to be a little better and teach that to the next generation.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*