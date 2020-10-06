The advances in technology have made the way we experience life, a test of endurance and exposes the limits of how far we will go to experience human gratification.
Fact has become greater than fiction with the happenings of today seemingly incredible.
We were warned of this by classics like “Animal Farm” and “1984” written over 75 years ago.
The world is really just a stage and we are all actors in a drama that is going to affect society for generations to come.
Civilizations have been rising and falling for over 10,000 year with the process always the same. Sadly all countries conquer other countries through a war of some sort.
These countries rise. Some in despotic ways, others in ways of dedication, hard work and sacrifice for what they believe was right. Their success and longevity depended on their righteousness, enjoyed for a period, then complacency and apathy sets in. Their fall always happened because of corruption and deceit.
As in everything in life, the formula for success is very easy to understand but very difficult to follow and maintain.
All the ills of society are the result of neglecting the things that made it viable in the first place. Complacency set in, not living by core values, not following the golden rule and ignoring the Ten Commandments, giving perfectly understandable results.
The list of failures in history reads like an obituary with countries, businesses, stocks, people and traditions on it, with the law of entropy always working to force things into its most random state, if allowed.
The fact is nothing lasts forever and this too will pass. The only constant is life is change and it is never what happens to us that matters, it is how we deal with what happens.
It is of little comfort, but things in the world has been much worse. In World Wars I and II European cities were destroyed, the holocaust happened and bad dictators who had no regard for their citizens caused millions to perish. Famines happen and self-serving agendas exacerbate these sad situations. But again, thank God, nothing lasts forever and the human spirit of the next generation picked things up and started again.
The whole world is a stage and we are all the actors, with parts that make the stories turn out happy or sad, good or bad, triumphant or tragic. All we can do is remember is we all have a part to play with the script and character we play decided by us in real time.
We decide what part we want to play, if any, with the drama being how all the other characters in the production react to the impromptu queues we insert into the story.
So with the stage set, all the props in place, the script a blank sheet of paper, it is lights, camera, action, with each of us deciding if are we are going to be the audience or in the show.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
