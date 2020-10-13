In every revolution there is a formula that must be followed.
All overthrows start because one group thinks another group does not observe to the core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity and feels oppressed.
Those revolting want to extract revenge and impart their justice upon those they blame for their oppression.
The ones who start these wars often have little or nothing to lose. The defenders have much to lose and will spend an amount equal to what they would lose if they don’t defend themselves.
It is a terrible and inefficient way to settle any disputes but the object of this game is simply to make the loser say “UNCLE” and take all the stuff that is not destroyed.
The spoils of war always going to the victor. This is the script of BLM and Antifa, with their motive nothing close to honest. Their tactic is to incite a fight, acting like spoiled children, to see how far they can go before being disciplined.
Destroying historic monuments and statues will solve nothing. The objective is to solicit sympathy by saying they were attacked with their free speech rights violated claiming the statues are a symbols of oppression and hurts their feelings. There is no desire for peace, only disruption.
It is a sad fact that there will always be someone who will complain about any change. It is usually petty, selfish and self-serving. We always hope that negotiations will happen with no selfish or self-serving motives. It is also comforting to know that right will prevails, eventually, we hope.
BLM and Antifa uses these guerilla tactics with innocent looking weapon like skate boards and bats the weapon of choice, cowardly hiding behind a Covid-19 mask. Again, they have little to lose with their only objective get attention and disrupt law and order out of revenge.
Since they have nothing to lose, they have time on their side and want to install their definition of social justice through attrition. It is also profitable as they are use social justice as an excuse to loot and steal, getting free stuff. The rebuilding process creates jobs fixing the damage they inflicted, with the money coming from insurance claims.
It is a racket that requires little money, no intelligence and dishonest principles. This is the definition of anarchy disguised as stopping discrimination.
BLM and Antifa are often mercenary with no moral conviction, following instruction from those who pays them.
This is the danger of huge amounts of money from a few very large contributors like Bloomberg and Soros or the small group of communists that started BLM taking contribution to fund this anarchy.
Their ultimate objective is socialism with them controlling everything. It is advancing their agenda of population control through abortion, the man-made climate change hoax, anti-GMO which makes food more expensive and scarce as well as supporting same sex marriages that won’t produce more children.
They must re-characterize history by brainwashing our children in our public schools with political correctness. These movement would never be supported by a majority of the American People and would never win in an honest election. This is why they encourage mail in votes, open borders, no identification and extending voting times.
The minority who wants these radical changes and despise free, open and fair elections. Their only hope is to distract with fake issues, divide with racism, vilify with lies and intimidate with fear if anyone disagrees.
All we can do is observe the golden rule, follow the ten commandment and live by our core values with faith that right will prevail and pray that we elect a president that truly observes our core values with the results of the election accepted peacefully.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
