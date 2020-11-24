If there is anything encouraging about evil, nature always seeks that state of greatest disorganization.
In all the examples of history, the evil of anarchy that fueled these atrocities consumes itself, because it is impossible to sustain.
The leaders of these hate filled riots are simply examples of mob rule with the power hungry leaders guaranteed to stir internal dissension that will destroy them.
The hate and animosity toward conservative causes violates all our core values under the permission slip of “political correctness”.
If the liberal platform is honestly analyzed with its unintended consequences, it fully exposes the blatant racism, hypocrisy, denial of scientific logic and discrimination.
All the buried skeletons of corruption will eventually reveal themselves. It takes extreme intelligence to cover blatant deceit as it requires a total command of living in parallel universes.
This is impossible for most humans, much less an entire movement, to keep their stories straight.
Justice is painfully slow but that is life and how our constitutional republic works. This is what faith in God means and the reason this country was founded as One Nation under God.
It is not under a government that exploits all our human failings to keep from being thrown out of power.
These trying times pale when compared to the depravity of governments like North Korea, China, Russia, Syria, Iraq or Iran. The extreme human suffering of those unfortunate enough to be born into these governments makes our situation is a walk in the park.
The United States is in the top 5% of all the people of the world regarding our quality of life, security and economic freedom.
It is sad that half the population of the US will “look a gift horse in the mouth” and want more of everything, usually at the expense of the other half.
The prefect storm of 2020 is testing our constitution, the rule of law and the moral fiber of the country.
Evil must exist for us to know what is good. Our only mission is to set a good example that makes our world a better place. If we don’t, the unchecked evil will prevail until someone does.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in your efforts in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*