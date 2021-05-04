Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday May 4

Our core value of fairness has been hijacked in our politically correct society where one’s ability to live by the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments can be impugned by intimidation.
If the mob rule of democracy does not agree with one’s political views they can demand our choices be changed.
This is not fairness, it is coercion, oppression, hypocritical and a direct assault on free speech.
There is a differences between principles and values. We all have things we like. I like black licorice, sushi, people who sing on key and the Huskers. I have a right to like them but there are those who like red licorice and the Badgers of Wisconsin.
These principles are nice but not worth dying for. I am not going to kill someone who sings off key, although I have been tempted. Franklin said he would compromise his principle but never his core values.
Disagreements with those who demand we violates our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity is how wars start.
These values are worth fighting and dying for if someone is forcing us to compromise. If our core values are violated, it compromises everything for which we stand, trust and believe in, affecting both our corporal and spiritual life.
When fairness is ignore, it justifies discrimination. Discrimination becomes a weapon to seek revenge and extract retribution, even when no factual evidence exists, except in the eyes of those who see discrimination everywhere.
This spawns the mob rule of democracy, not a republic, and the cancel culture of today. It advances their agenda of socialism and the new world order.
Fairness exposes trustworthiness. It is a gauge to judge character and decision making ability.
It is a window that shows how they analyze situations and worthiness to lead. Leadership is displayed in only one way, by their actions. It is part of integrity and the ability to do that which is sustainable.
Reciprocity is the only true test of fairness. If the situation was reversed, would there still be an agreement? Would both sides accepts the terms and restriction of any law or regulation to which they agreed? This is the foundation of the Golden Rule: “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.”
Lack of fairness explains all the unrest of today ranging from the election, the pandemic, man-made climate change, discrimination, abortion, immigration, marriage laws and tax law to name a few.
In all cases the deep state’s denial of fairness allows them to avoid the consequences of their decisions and punish those who disagree.
Nothing in our country’s history can justify ignoring fairness. It allows cancel culture, censorship, reparations, reverse discrimination and condescension to exist.
The hated displayed by politicians toward those trying to keep this country great does not unify, but destroys any hope of harmony. We must agree to disagree but still uphold our obligation to live, respect and defend the core values, given to us by God, upon which our great country was founded.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*