When we first read Orwell’s “1984”, no one though this country could possibly be duped into allowing a “Big Brother Government” to do that to our country.
We fought wars where hundreds of thousands of soldiers gave their all, believing our country was worth dying for, in order to stop such perversions of justice.
This pandemic has stopped this year’s Memorial Day ceremonies honoring those brave souls.
It is difficult to understand how our aversion to risk, by not celebrating, is anywhere comparable the risks our soldiers took fighting those wars to preserve our freedom and liberty.
There was a time when any attempt by a “big brother government” to tell us what to do, where to go and when we could do it, would be incomprehensible. I also remember the times when we said: “I wish this weekend would last forever.” Are we satisfied, now?
There are numerous examples of traditions and customs we readily accept and never question, that are being stifled, causing major economic and emotional problems.
In these troubled times the adage: “Everything in moderation, including moderation” needs to be applied. There is always the possibility of having too much of a good thing.
Water and oxygen are the most essential ingredients to life yet people drown where there is too much of it and pure oxygen will explode if you light a match around it.
We must always be careful about for what we wish. We have anti-trust laws that can stop anyone from becoming too successful. We have government agencies who treat us like tenants forcing us to pay real estate taxes under penalty of being evicted if we don’t.
We have “Certificate of Need” laws that require companies to be reviewed by competitor to determine if the need is high enough for it to be allowed. We have unions and tenure where performance is no longer a requirement to keep a job.
We have health agencies who can take away our right to work, gather or worship if they feel there is a risk to a small segment of the population.
These are the beginnings of a “death by a thousand cuts” that is infecting our society.
There is a Chinese saying: “There is little need for new laws. There is a great need for good people to follow existing laws.” These laws, based on the Ten Commandments, must be fair, truthful, sustainable and have no false agenda.
The happenings, with this virus, has cause us to tolerate the intolerable, violating of our core values in return for some security that is impossible to provide, perfectly.
When I see the movies of the Normandy Invasion, and then think what we are allowing to happen, after those soldier fought for our rights to permit it, all I can do is shake my head at the choices we are making.
Thank you, all those veterans who made this day possible. It is still our country, if we can keep it.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*