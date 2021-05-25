These times and problems seem unprecedented.
But, the atrocities of wars, terrorism, pandemics, poverty or natural disasters are just other chapters in history with these current events hyped by the media to make them more impacting.
The tactics, used by political animals, is to makes these situations appear to be more dramatic and serious. The saying: “”Never let a good disaster go to waste” is used to exploit these tragedies by trying to keep the problem going to advance a dishonest agenda.
The world oldest human problem: Arab/Israeli conflict has been brewing for over 4000 years. In modern times there have been numerous attempts to resolve it, only to have the Palestinians derail a solution over trivial details. They do not want peace.
If peace were achieved the Palestinians would no longer have an excuse to fight. Their purpose in life is to teach the next generation to hate Israel. They raise their children to have that hate which is greater than the love for their own children, who are raised to die as martyrs while killing Israelis.
Racial issues have been going on for centuries. It persist because it gives, those who invested their life agitating the situation, no cause for which to live if resolved. The only racism today is from those who look for reasons to fabricate the perception at every opportunity.
Poverty has existed since the dawn of civilization. It is now exploited to solicit sympathy from a caring world who gives money, which pays for promotions and the salaries of those keeping the problem going. Trillions have been spent, with the poverty situation never changing.
The bureaucracies can never solve any problem. They only find more victims who did not know they had a problem until they were convinced they were a victim.
The United Nations will never resolve any conflict as their purpose is only to talk about the symptoms, making it appear they are doing something. Their objective is to keep the institution and their jobs as ambassadors…..not a bad gig if you can get it.
When reading or hearing about any problem, it is never a new one. These issues have always existed in some form with entire industries looking for the opportunity to exploit them.
The only real problem in the world is the timeless one between good and evil. The evil always distracts us away from any personal responsibility and acknowledgement of God and eternal life.
There are only two types of people in the world: those who are part of the problem and those who are part of the solution. Our purpose in life to pray so we know which one we are and teach those we love that same lesson.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
