There is a theory in business: “It is never the one who figures it out, but the one who figures it out first will always make the money.”
The axiom is also true: “Hind sight is always twenty-twenty.” David Hilbert said: “Nothing can be hidden from eventual truth and knowledge.” Sooner or later, we will all realize and understand what is happening.
This pandemic is a war. But there is another war happening inside this war where the deep state, with the liberal media, is doing whatever they can to protect their influence.
Their objective is not to end the war. Their fight is to make their propaganda more believable, growing their power to advance their liberal cause.
Non-elected bureaucracies never solve problems nor do they want this war to end. They are fighting for their very existence to stay relevant, otherwise they would be out of a job and their bureaucracy eliminated.
This explains why the deep state and the liberal media spread the news of gloom and doom.
They want to keep the country shut down. There is more to gain, for poorly managed states and socialistic minded citizens, by using this virus to extort more money from the tax payers who are trying to go back to work.
This country is not a democracy and sadly is does not run like a real business.
If a majority demands the government grant every wish, it is not sustainable and destined to fail, as would any business that operated in that fashion. This capitalistic economy will survive, if we let it.
We cannot allow bureaucratic over reach to force us to live under a rock until this pandemic passes or a vaccination is found. The only way out is to confront the enemy and let herd immunity take its course.
Discretion is the better part of valor but not confronting this battle for fear of losing few soldiers is how wars are lost.
Wars are fought because the price of fighting it is less than the cost of not fighting it.
Our Constitutional Republic has always worked by protecting our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity. We must let it work again to win this war, too.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*