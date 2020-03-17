The civilized world has survived thousands of years of wars, plagues, assassinations, holocausts, famines, floods, fires and depressions.
To judge which was the most sever may be interesting but a complete waste of time. The past is past and simply a data point in history of which there were extremes that never lasted.
Nature always strives to maintain a state of normality, equilibrium and sustainability.
In these times of pandemics and market crashes, the media sensationalizes it by saying it has never been worse which is very seldom true. This is done to keep people listening in order to sell more advertising.
There are always chances for disasters to occur at anytime, anywhere and we will all die from something, sometime. The best possible outcome in life we can expect is: “you will die healthy”.
This latest virus is just another way, of the many thousands of other ways that could kill us.
The Boy Scout moto: “Be prepared” is the best advice along with don’t panic and use common sense. It is how one deals with things that makes all the difference.
It is part of life that must either be learned or lived. The most successful people in the world were our ancestors who experienced more hardships and tragedies than we can imagine.
We all come from that very hardy stock who survived it.
So in these difficult and trying times, where our security and health seems threatened, the confidence of knowing: “This too will pass” is most valuable thing to remember in surviving anything.
