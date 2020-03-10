It is incredible that we have a presidential campaign where every speech is telling voters what they are going to be given.
How can so many people, who have grown up in this country, believe any individual who uses the word “free” in every other sentence?
With all the platitudes we were taught as children: “anything free is worth exactly what you pay for it”, “there is no such thing as a free lunch” or “if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is….”
Those who give these candidates money, and don’t seem to believe these mantras and are the people of whom W. C. Fields was referring to when he said: “It is a sin not to let a fool part with their money”.
Do these supporters really think they can violate all the laws of economics and still have a country that leads the world in almost every quality of life category? Do they expect the things we all need, to come from the government for free?
We have all heard the stories about how socialism was demonstrated to young people: The waiter who was told she would not get a tip because the patron wanted to give her tip to the homeless man outside.
The student who studied hard for a test to get an A only to receive the average grade of “C”, with the slowest student, after he fail the test. The sibling who cleaned the bathroom for ten dollars, only to have half given to her brother who was playing video games.
This is what socialism is: where everyone is equally miserable, voluntarily. Communism is socialism where everyone is forced to be equally miserable for the good of the leadership, who will shoot you if you disagree.
This must be the result of our education system where students are taught about socialistic systems that have never worked. No parent would teach their child this garbage, would they?
This must be what we get with participation trophies or graduations where no recognition is given to the top students, because it makes the other students feel bad.
Students do not appreciate that tax payers pay over $8/hour for a student sits in their desk for four years, so they can, hopefully get a job paying $7.50/hr.
The concept of “free” has consequences. If everything is free: education, health insurance, housing, food and cell phones, then EVERYTHING else must also be free, also. That includes their work as teachers who teach wealth redistribution and socialism is sustainable.
How can they expect to receive any money for any work they do if everything they receive from someone else is expected to be free?
They do not understand their existence comes with responsibilities? They must realize they can decide to be part of the problem or part of the solution. If they vote for socialism, they are being brainwashed into believing in a failed system that has never worked in the history of the world.
They become part of the plan of putting socialists in power so they can give to their leaders, who duped them into waiting for their free stuff to arrive after they elected their socialistic god.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*