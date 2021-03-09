Equity has become one of the most devious words in the liberal, cancel culture jargon.
It was a financial term describing the value remaining after paying off a debt. Now it is being hijacked by the deep state as a way to end racism.
The irony is equity must use discrimination to achieve the very thing they are trying to eliminate.
Equity is the opposite of equality in a social context. Equality means everyone starts life with no favoritism, handicapping or discrimination based on sex, religion, race or national origin.
It is enshrined in our constitution with the words: “All Men are Created Equal.” The only difference between any two people is talent, physical ability and the desire to use it. Equality embodies the core value of fairness and means we all start at the same point in life.
The word equity has become code for promoting “race theory propaganda”. It means we all end at the same place and want the deep state government to pick winners and losers.
They believe the outcome of lives should be similar regardless of bad decisions made along the way. It gives permission to assume no personal responsibility in life.
Race theory promotes discrimination. BLM, Antifa and social justice warriors are leading this charge. Their objective is to extract revenge and retribution with socialism the only acceptable outcome.
They want everyone to be equally miserable, except the political elites who shove this perverted thinking down our throat with executive orders that violate all our core values.
The deep state uses their definition of democracy to justify mob rule with rioters used to achieve equity through intimidation.
Those who believe in equality, not equity, and refuse to give any credibility to their dishonest agenda, are called racist and should be sent to re-education centers.
Our national culture is approaching the point of no return. Apathy has put us in the proverbial pot of gradually warming water and like the frog, we are slowly being boiled to death.
Our mission in life is to make the world a better place and save our souls in the process.
To be duped into accepting equity as a desirable outcome makes as much sense as using suicide to cure a headache.
This equity movement has put us on the slippery slope of losing our constitutional republic not to mention our soul.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*